Stricter Covid-19 curbs imposed in Maharashtra's Solapur

Stricter Covid curbs imposed in Maharashtra's Solapur

The restrictions will remain in place in Solapur city and other parts of the district till May 15

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • May 08 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 17:00 ist
People not adhering to social distancing norms shop at the Station Market ahead of the weekend Covid-19 lockdown, in Solapur. Credit: PTI photo

In a bid to break the chain of coronavirus, the authorities in Maharashtra's Solapur have announced stricter restrictions for a week in the city as well as other parts of the district.

As part of the fresh curbs, which will come into effect from 8 pm on Saturday, shops selling essential commodities, such as milk, groceries, vegetables and fruits, will remain closed and only home delivery of these items will be permitted, officials said.

As per the earlier guidelines, shops selling essentials were allowed to operate from 7 am to 11 am in the district.

The restrictions will remain in place in Solapur city and other parts of the district till May 15, officials said.

"In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, a decision was taken to make the lockdown stricter in the district. As per the new restrictions, shops selling essential commodities will remain shut, and only home delivery of these items will be permitted from 7 am to 11 am," Solapur district collector Milind Shambharkar said.

As section 144 of the CrPC is already imposed in the district, the movement of the people is not allowed except for valid reasons, he said.

All the essential services, such as hospitals, medicals, diagnostics services, vaccination centres, insurance offices, pet shops, animal care centres, veterinary clinics, banks and all other services, which are related to healthcare will remain open, he added.

"Shops selling agriculture-related products are allowed to remain open till 11 am," the official said.

According to him, hotels and restaurants are closed, but home delivery of food items has been permitted.

