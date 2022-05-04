‘Strokes of Harmony’ - book of paintings by Mangeshkars released

A coffee table book showcasing paintings and other artwork done by members of the Mangeshkar clan was released recently. Aptly named ‘Strokes of Harmony’, the book primarily contains works of singer Usha Mangeshkar, but highlights artwork done by other members of the famous musical family.

The book, perhaps, could be called the family’s tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on 6 February, aged 92.

The coffee table book contains 129 paintings in all, most of which are painted by Usha Mangeshkar using various techniques. In all, the book has 35 watercolours, 16 oil on canvas, 28 pencil sketches, seven oil pastels, 13 record covers, 21 landscapes and nine other paintings done by various members of the Mangeshkar family.

The book presents artwork by Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Anuja Bhosle, Saanjali Khadikar, Zanai Bhosle, Ranjay Bhosle, and two from the Nightingale of India herself.

The book was released at Prabhu Kunj—the residence of the Mangeshkar family—by the acclaimed painter, Vasudeo Kama.

The book has been designed by Nutan Asgaonkar and published by Latika Creations.

Mayuresh Pai, of Latika Creations, said: “This book is the materialisation of Lata Didi’s (sic) heartfelt wishes to put Usha Tai (sic) paintings out to the world which the latter had always hesitated to bring forth.”