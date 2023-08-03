Student develops low-cost surveillance bot for BSF

After winning multiple awards at various science and innovation expos and showcasing his competency in the field of computer science and robotics, Siddhant Kumar, a Class XII student of Centre Point School (CPS) in Wardhaman Nagar in Nagpur has added another feather to his cap with a new innovation.

His latest innovation was handed over to the Border Security Force.

The 17-year-old has developed a remotely Controlled Surveillance Bot which works as a mobile surveillance system to monitor and locate trespassers near border areas for increased security.

The BSF’s Punjab Frontier has acknowledged Siddhant’s efforts by agreeing to use the surveillance bot for the service of the nation. Siddhant has donated two such bots to BSF’s Punjab Frontier at their Jalandhar headquarters.

The tech enthusiast, who aspires to study at MIT to pursue Computer Science and Robotics, has also received a letter of appreciation for his initiative from the BSF team.

“The bot is a low-cost, lightweight mobile surveillance solution that can be programmed on-site and can be upgraded and repaired without hassle. Equipped with GPS and ultrasonic sensors, it can perform any search or reconnaissance task and record real-time videos. The bot is IoT enabled that can be controlled from anywhere in the world,” said Siddhant.

“I would also like to thank my parents and teachers who have always encouraged me to follow my passion,” he said.

"Siddhant’s achievements have made us proud. The rigour and commitment with which he has worked towards his goals is commendable. I thank his parents and our teachers at CPS for nurturing his love for the subject matter and for always encouraging him,” added Kanchan Ukey, Principal, CPS, Wardhaman Nagar.