Subramanian Swamy to file PIL in Palghar lynching case

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Apr 29 2020, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 09:20 ist
Subramanian Swamy. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Veteran politician-activist and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is planning to file a PIL in the Palghar mob-lynching case. 

"I am consulting my colleagues and after will file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar district recently. I hope the CM will in the meantime will himself order it," Swamy tweeted.

Two sadhus from Varanasi-based Juna Akhada and their driver were killed a fortnight ago in Palghar near Mumbai.

