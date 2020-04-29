Subramanian Swamy to file PIL in Palghar lynching case

Veteran politician-activist and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is planning to file a PIL in the Palghar mob-lynching case.

"I am consulting my colleagues and after will file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar district recently. I hope the CM will in the meantime will himself order it," Swamy tweeted.

I am consulting my colleagues and after will file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar district recently. I hope the CM will in the meantime will himself order it. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 29, 2020

Two sadhus from Varanasi-based Juna Akhada and their driver were killed a fortnight ago in Palghar near Mumbai.