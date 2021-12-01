Elgar Parishad case: Sudha Bharadwaj gets default bail

Sudha Bharadwaj granted default bail in Elgar Parishad case

She would be produced before the special NIA court on 8 December

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Dec 01 2021
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 11:47 ist
Human rights advocate Sudha Bharadwaj (L) after she was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, in Faridabad. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted default bail to lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case. 

Bharadwaj (60) is a trade-unionist, activist and lawyer who has lived and worked in Chhattisgarh for over three decades. 

She would be produced before the special NIA court on 8 December, which will impose bail conditions and finalise her release on bail.

The court, however, rejected the plea filed by eight other accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

