Sudha Murthy prays for son-in-law Rishi Sunak at Sindhudurg temple

Writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy on Wednesday prayed for the well-being of her son-in-law and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a temple in coastal Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

Murthy, who arrived in Devgad tehsil of the district, around 500 km from Mumbai, the previous evening, visited the Durga Devi temple at Baparde village in the morning.

A video which went viral on social media showed the priest at the temple praying to Goddess Durga on Murthy's behalf, seeking well-being of her son-in-law who recently became the first Indian-origin prime minister of the United Kingdom.

During her visit, Murthy also interacted with students of Yashwantrao Rane Higher Secondary School at Baparde.

Murthy, the wife of billionaire businessman and Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, was caught up in controversy earlier this week when a video showed her bowing before Sambhaji Bhide, a controversial right-wing leader from Maharashtra.