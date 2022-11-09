Sudha Murthy prays for Sunak at Sindhudurg temple

Sudha Murthy prays for son-in-law Rishi Sunak at Sindhudurg temple

During her visit, Murthy also interacted with students of Yashwantrao Rane Higher Secondary School at Baparde

PTI
PTI, Sindhudurg ,
  • Nov 09 2022, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 18:11 ist
Writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy. Credit: DH File Photo

Writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy on Wednesday prayed for the well-being of her son-in-law and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a temple in coastal Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

Murthy, who arrived in Devgad tehsil of the district, around 500 km from Mumbai, the previous evening, visited the Durga Devi temple at Baparde village in the morning.

A video which went viral on social media showed the priest at the temple praying to Goddess Durga on Murthy's behalf, seeking well-being of her son-in-law who recently became the first Indian-origin prime minister of the United Kingdom.

During her visit, Murthy also interacted with students of Yashwantrao Rane Higher Secondary School at Baparde.

Murthy, the wife of billionaire businessman and Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, was caught up in controversy earlier this week when a video showed her bowing before Sambhaji Bhide, a controversial right-wing leader from Maharashtra. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sudha Murthy
Rishi Sunak
Sindhudurg
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 