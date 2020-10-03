Suicide note which spoke of Maratha quota found to be fake: Beed police

A `suicide note' allegedly written by a student which claimed that he was ending life as `there was no longer Maratha reservation' was found to be fake, the police in Maharashtra's Beed district said on Saturday.

A First Information Report (FIR) for forgery was registered against unidentified persons following a handwriting expert's report, said a police official.

Vivek Rahade (18), who had recently taken the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), was found hanging from a tree at his family's farm at Ketura in Beed tehsil on September 30.

Photos of his `suicide note' went viral on social media after his death.

Rahade purportedly said in the note that his parents were poor and hardworking farmers but he had big ambitions.

"I have recently appeared for NEET medical exams. Since there is no longer reservation for Marathas and I did not do well in exams, my parents cannot afford to enroll me in a private medical college," the note said.

Beed Superintendent of Police Raja Rama Swami said that police found the alleged suicide note in a notebook at Rahade's residence, and sent it to a handwriting expert of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

As per the expert's report, it did not match with a sample of Rahade's writing, he said.

"We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under IPC section 465 for forgery," a local police official said, adding that further probe was on.

The Supreme Court recently stayed the implementation of the law granting reservation to the Maratha community in Maharashtra and referred the issue to a constitution bench.