Supreme Court grills Shiv Sena's Shinde faction over disqualification proceedings

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena for claiming that the top court can't decide the disqualification proceedings pending before the Speaker.

Responding to a plea by the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena to the top court to decide the disqualification proceedings, senior advocate Harish Salve for the Shinde faction submitted before a bench presided over by CJI N V Ramana, "In India, there will be always question marks at the Speaker. To say that a Speaker who has been elected by the majority, should be stripped of all authority and this court should decide the disqualification is unprecedented."

On this, the CJI told Salve, "You came here first. And the entertaining of that petition was contrary to the Karnataka judgment (Shrimant Balasaheb Patil) where we said High Court has to be approached first. Rightly or wrongly, we granted some relief and now you come and say that we can't decide?"

Salve, however, pointed out the disqualification proceedings were then pending before the deputy Speaker, who himself was facing a notice for removal.

"If tomorrow disqualification petition is filed before Speaker, and four or five people send a notice against the Speaker saying the Speaker can't decide," the CJI asked.

The bench also asked Salve whether a member can form a new party saying that the leader did not meet him.

The court also sought to know from Salve as to the purpose of Shinde faction approaching the Election Commission.

The court is to resume hearing the matter related to formulation of legal questions on Thursday, arising out of the Maharashtra's political development, which caused the fall of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.