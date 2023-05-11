Supreme Court says can't restore Uddhav as CM, questions Governor's floor test move

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred its 2016 judgement in the Nabam Rebia case to a larger bench and said that it could not restore Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister as he resigned before the floor test, thereby extending the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra.

The top court said that the 2016 Nabam Rebia case, which held that the Speaker cannot initiate disqualification proceedings when a resolution seeking his removal is pending, requires reference to a larger bench.

The five-judge bench also held that Maharashtra Speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale (of the Shinde group) as chief Whip of the Shiv Sena party was illegal, saying that the Speaker should recognize only the whip appointed by the political party.

The SC further said that the Governor had no objective material to call for a floor test, adding a floor test cannot be used to resolve internal party disputes. Neither the Constitution nor the law empowers the Governor to enter the political arena and play a role either in inter-party or intra-party disputes, it further said.

On petitions calling for Uddhav's re-appointment as CM, the court observed that that Uddhav had resigned rather than facing the floor test, and hence it could not reinstate him as the CM.

A five-judge Constitution bench of CJI Chandrachud and Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha had on March 16 reserved its judgements on a batch of petitions filed by both sides.

Among the petitions, the Sena faction led by Uddhav had sought the disqualification of 16 MLAs who had initially rebelled against Thackeray's leadership.

After the top court had on June 29, 2022, refused to stay the Governor’s direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take a floor test, he preferred to resign, paving the way for Shinde to come to power in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP.

