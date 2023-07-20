Surat Diamond Bourse larger than Pentagon; PM hails it as testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the inauguration of the world's largest office building, Surat Diamond Bourse, in Gujarat's Surat.
The event marked a significant milestone for the diamond industry, as Surat is renowned for crafting 90 per cent of the world's diamonds.
Also Read | Gujarat to host 69th Filmfare Awards in 2024, state government signs MoU
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry, praising the Surat Diamond Bourse as a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit.
Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities. https://t.co/rBkvYdBhXv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2023
He emphasized that the bourse would serve as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration, further bolstering the country's economy and creating employment opportunities.
The Surat Diamond Bourse is a comprehensive center for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders. With a sprawling floor space of over 7.1 million square feet, it is reported to surpass the Pentagon as the world's largest office building.
The bourse's impressive 15-storey complex, covering an area of 35 acres, features a unique design of nine interconnected rectangular structures emanating from a central 'spine'.
After four years of construction work, which faced some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to welcome its first occupants in November.
The Surat Diamond Bourse boasts more than 4,700 office spaces, which can also serve as small diamond-cutting and polishing workshops. The building includes 131 elevators and provides dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for the workers.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India
Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change
AI’s here, and we are not ready
In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census
Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart
Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh
Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released