Surat man held for 'spying' for ISI

Deepak Kishor Bhai Salunkhe was arrested by crime branch sleuths from the diamond city

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 13 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 19:09 ist
'He was in touch with two Pakistan-based handlers, Hamid and Kashif, and was in the process of compromising sensitive information.' Credit: iStock Images

The Gujarat Police Tuesday apprehended a 33-year-old man from Surat on charges of spying and allegedly working for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, official sources said.

Deepak Kishor Bhai Salunkhe was arrested by crime branch sleuths from the diamond city, acting on inputs provided by the Military Intelligence from the Pune-based southern army command, they said.

The man, a resident of Bhuvneswari Nagar in Surat, used to run a shop, identified by the sources as Sai Fashions.

"The ISI agent is being handed over to the special operations group (SOG) of Gujarat Police for further proceedings," a source said.

The sources said Salunkhe was "operating as a financial module which was receiving/transferring money to serving officials as well as civilians (in India) in lieu of crucial information.

"He was in touch with two Pakistan-based handlers, Hamid and Kashif, and was in the process of compromising sensitive information with them," the source said. 

