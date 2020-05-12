Surprising turn of events in Maharashtra polls

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 12 2020, 21:20 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 21:20 ist
BJP symbol

The infighting within the Maharashtra BJP unit came to light when the saffron party had to change its candidate for elections to the Upper House. 

On the day of scrutiny and couple of days before the withdrawal,  the state BJP leadership asked Dr Ajit Gopchhade to withdraw his papers in favour of Ramesh Karad,  who too had filled the papers. 

Karad hails from Latur in Marathwada region.  He is nephew of Vishwanath Karad,  and is considered a close associate of Pankaja Munde. 

Last week, the BJP had fielded four candidates Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Praveen Datke, Gopichand Padalkar and Dr Ajit Gopchhede.

Maharashtra
Elections
BJP

