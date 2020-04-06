Survey to gauge COVID-19 spread in Goa

In a bid to collect comprehensive data related to the gauge the extent of the possible spread of COVID-19 in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced the commissioning of an exhaustive statewide survey, in which every household and the industrial area would be covered.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Monday, Sawant also announced a compensation package for health workers in Goa, who are at the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

"The survey is planned over three days and will be conducted by nearly 7,000 government servants as well as contract workers currently in the government's employment," Sawant said.

The survey work would begin on April 11 and wind up on April 13, a day before the 21-day lockdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends.

"The information which will be obtained from the survey will be passed on to the respective Public Health Centre personnel, who will then assess the data. This is a 100% community survey for COVID-19. Everyone in Goa should co-operate," Sawant further said.

The survey will involve the respondents answering a simple questionnaire with questions related to whether there are persons with flu-like symptoms in the household or whether any recently-arrived foreign national is a part of the household or whether the household has an Indian national who has returned back from other Indian states.

Sawant also announced a 20% increase in the basic salary for health workers involved in the state government's COVID-19 related efforts. "Everyone from officers to nursing staff to sweepers and security guards at hospitals and health facilities will be given the 20% increase," Sawant said.

As of April 6, out of the 563 tests conducted so far, seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19.