Sushant case: BJP MLA wants action against top cop

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 07 2020, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 21:36 ist
In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Atul Bhatkalkar, a local MLA, claimed that even 50 days after the actor's alleged suicide on June 14, "Mumbai police haven't registered an FIR". Credit: AFP Photo

A BJP MLA on Friday demanded that Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh be sent on leave over the city police's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Atul Bhatkalkar, a local MLA, claimed that even 50 days after the actor's alleged suicide on June 14, "Mumbai police haven't registered an FIR".

"The police's attitude towards investigation of the Disha Salian and Rajput cases has been that of negligence. There is a perception that evidence is being destroyed," he said.

Salian, Rajput's former manager, died after falling from a building a week before the actor's death.

The police officials investigating both the cases should be suspended and the police commissioner be sent on forced leave till the probe reaches a conclusion, the BJP leader demanded.

"With the CBI stepping in to investigate the case, I hope the state government will not create hurdles," he added.

