Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik remanded to NCB custody till September 9

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 05 2020, 14:47 ist
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in a car in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was sent to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday. Showik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde pressed for bail, however, the court sent both of them to NCB custody till September 9.

Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested Friday night by the NCB after a day of grilling, was produced before the Esplanade metropolitan court.

They would be lodged in NCB’s regional office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

In a related development, the CBI revisited the duplex flat at the Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra, where Sushant was found dead on June 14.

Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh was also taken to the house where her version of sequence of events was recorded. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house help Dipesh Sawant, cook-help Neeraj Singh too were taken there.

Later, Meetu Singh appeared at the DRDO & Air Force office/transit facility at Kalina, where her statement would be recorded.

