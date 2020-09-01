Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty's parents

After 13 days of investigation into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday for the first time grilled Rhea Chakraborty’s parents even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dug deeper into the angle of Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

Rhea and her brother Showik have been grilled multiple times by the CBI over the past few days.

Their parents Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya drove to the DRDO & Air Force office/transit facility at Kalina in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, hectic activity was seen at the offices of ED and NCB, both located in Ballard Estate area of Mumbai.

Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya was being grilled by the ED as agencies found out WhatsApp chat between him and Rhea.

Some of the Bollywood personalities and politicians are under the scanner of the three premier central agencies, that is looking at various angles into the case.

During the interrogation, Rhea and Siddharth Pithani, the flatmate of Sushant, had told the agencies that the actor used to smoke marijuana.

They agencies are trying to zero in on the drug mafia that was supplying contraband to the who’s who of entertainment industry.

The NCB has registered the case against Rhea and others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

Some drug peddlers have been detained but exact details and identity is not available.