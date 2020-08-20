SSR: CBI will have to apply to BMC for no quarantine

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team will have to apply to BMC for Covid-19 quarantine exemption

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 20 2020, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 02:02 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A visiting CBI team will have to apply for exemption from home quarantine if it wants to stay in the city for more than a week for the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a top official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day approved the Bihar government's decision to transfer an FIR registered in the Rajput case in Patna to the Central agency.

Earlier, when Bihar IPS official Vinay Tiwari visited Mumbai in connection with the probe, he was put under home quarantine by civic authorities under the coronavirus-related isolation rules.

The BMC official, who did not wish to be named, said that as per the Maharashtra government's norms, visiting government officials on important duties and doctors on Covid-19 duty are exempted from the home quarantine rule for upto seven days' stay.

But if officials from outside the state want to stay here for more than seven days, they will have to apply to the BMC for exemption, he said.

In the wake of the controversy over Tiwari's quarantining, the official said the BMC has already informed the CBI about the procedure.

While Tiwari was later allowed to leave the city, the BMC had issued a directive to its staff deputed at Mumbai airport that no passenger should be granted exemption from 14 -day home quarantine unless the person has a written permission from the civic body.

