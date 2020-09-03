Sushant Singh Rajput case: Comments by PCI, Bombay HC assume significance

As the 24x7 media coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case continues – many a times showing visuals of witnesses those who could be very important, to chasing suspects, to some Bollywood personalities settling scores – the comments of the Press Council of India and the Bombay High Court assume great significance.

The media trial has been a matter of concern – and a cross-section of people have expressed their reservation.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday univocally urged all the media to exercise restraint in their coverage as it could hamper the investigations – just a week after similar observations made by the Press Council of India.

“The media should not narrate the story in a manner so as to induce the general public to believe in the complicity of the person indicted. Publishing information based on gossip about the line of investigation by the official agencies on the crime committed is not desirable. It is not advisable to vigorously report crime related issues on a day-to-day basis and comment on the evidence without ascertaining the factual matrix. Such reporting brings undue pressure in the course of fair investigation and trial,” the PCI had exhorted.

The Bombay HC and PCI observations have to be taken seriously as three premier agencies are involved in the probe – Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau – after the Supreme Court transferred the case from the Mumbai Police.

From 14 June, the day Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his rented duplex-flat at the upscale Bandra area of Mumbai, a lot of things have changed and new facts have emerged.

Even before the law-enforcement agencies could finish investigations, Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her family has been virtually “convicted” by some of the media outlets and even called names like “vishkanya”, “khalnayika”, “kala jadu karni wali” and so on.

Various angles have surfaced – suicide, abetment to suicide, murder, mental health issues, drugs, syndicates, sidelining of stars by prominent Bollywood houses and superstars, insurance amount – and hence it is vital that the agencies come out with a probe report.

The 34-year-old Sushant had carved a niche for himself in the cinema world – and the mystery behind his death needs to be solved – and hence the agencies are given time and space to probe.

The cacophony, allegations and counter-allegations, acquisitions, unverified video-recordings, leaked WhatsApp chats, blind posts – may hamper the case when it reaches the court.

A huge volume of the reporting is also sourced from the social media posts – putting a question mark on the authenticity.

The case has even compounded because of the linking of the death of Sushant with his ex-talent manager Disha Salian and dragged the name of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son and state’s tourism, environment and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The ongoing day-night assault for nearly two-and-a-half-months has added a new dimension now – as Rhea is slowly gaining public sympathy for resolutely standing and undergoing the ordeal by fire without flinching. In her media interviews, the 28-year-old actor-model has given an answer to the charges of Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh and the actor’s sisters.