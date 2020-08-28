Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED summons Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya

Enforcement Directorate officials investigating the recently registered money laundering case against Bollywood starlet and late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday, formally summoned Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya.

According to a summons notice, which was posted to the main gate of a resort in the North Goa beach village of Anjuna by ED officials, Arya has been directed to report before Assistant Director Rajiv Kumar on August 31 at 11 am in connection with the Enforcement Case Information Report number MB20-5/31/2020, which has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 against Chakraborty.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Political slugfest over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe

Originally hailing from Delhi, Arya is a Goa-based hotelier and runs Hotel Tamarind located in Anjuna.

Rhea was reportedly in touch with Arya and allegedly had a WhatsApp conversation with the hotelier related to narcotics substances.

On June 14 this year, Rajput was found dead in a house in mysterious circumstances. His girlfriend along with others has been accused of abetting his suicide, by the actor’s father in a First Information Report registered in Bihar.