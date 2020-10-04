Sushant Singh Rajput case: Even after AIIMS report, BJP continues to target MVA

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra continued to target the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi even though the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) concluded that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and not by strangulation or poisoning.

The BJP has now accused the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government of ignoring the drug angle in the case.BJP state spokesperson Ram Kadam has shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in this regard.

In the latter, he cited the investigations that are being carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in which 20 persons including Sushant Singh Rajput’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty have been arrested.

The NCB stepped in after incriminating WhatsApp chats vis-à-vis drugs angle surfaced during the investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“The NCB has initiated a massive crackdown to expose the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus. More than 20 people have been arrested whereas several prominent personalities have been summoned by the NCB. This drug link with Bollywood seems one of the significant aspects in the murder mystery of late Sushant Singh Rajput," Kadam said.

“The question is, why was the drug link conveniently ignored by Mumbai police which was clearly acting as per the instructions from the Maharashtra Government? Was this cover-up done to safeguard the interest of several powerful people?” he asked.

According to him, the drug link with Bollywood, which was highlighted by the close aides of Sushant, appears as an important aspect of the actor’s mysterious death.“Maharashtra government should at least take full responsibility for their failure and for allowing the Bollywood-drug chain to blossom,” said Kadam.