Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, after three days of grilling.

Rhea (28), the live-in partner of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was grilled on Sunday and Monday, for six and eight hours, respectively. She was grilled throughout Tuesday.

Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB and are in remand till Wednesday.

"This is a travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai and ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and drugs, " said advocate Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer of Rhea.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also made a tweet after the arrest.

During the interrogation, Rhea was questioned separately and confronted with other accused.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in the death case of Sushant and the larger nexus of Bollywood and drug mafia.

Two peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra are in the custody.

Meanwhile, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade court) in south Mumbai has passed an order saying all accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case shall be produced for remand via video conferencing, keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and law and order situation.