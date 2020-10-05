Sushant Singh Rajput case: Now CBI probe, AIIMS report being questioned, says Sanjay Raut

Alleging a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra vis-à-vis the the probe involving death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday said that it is surprising that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) are being questioned.

“This is something that is surprising…earlier they have not trusted the investigations of the Mumbai Police and the autopsy report of the Dr RN Cooper Hospital,” said Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to him, since the beginning there has been a ploy to defame Maharashtra.

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June at his Bandra duplex flat.

Now, the AIIMS medical board that worked with the CBI in the case has concluded that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and was not strangulated or murdered – thus concurring with the findings of the Mumbai Police probe.

“It (AIIMS report) is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Dr Sudhir Gupta is not a Shiv Sainik,” said Raut.

“Now the CBI probe is not being trusted…the AIIMS report is being questioned,” said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.

“Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI Director to constitute a fresh forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such a shoddy post-mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned,” Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, wrote on Twitter.

Maharashtra BJP has targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi government by alleging that the Mumbai Police was told to ignore the drug angle in the case.