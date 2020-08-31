Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before CBI for fourth day

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday, the fourth day of grilling session on connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea and her brother Showik drove to the DRDO & Air Force office/transit facility at Kalina.

While this is the fourth day for Rhea, her brother Showik appeared for the fifth time.

READ: CBI mulls polygraph tests on Rhea Chakraborty, other key suspects in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Chakraborty family and their aides have been blamed for death of Sushant.

On the other hand, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya appeared before Enforcement Directorate.

READ: Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu condemn media trial against Rhea Chakraborty

Gaurav's name has appeared in WhatsApp chats vis-a-vis drugs.

However, Gaurav has said that he did not knew Sushant personally and his last contact with Rhea was in 2017.