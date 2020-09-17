Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rights panel demands report on Rhea Chakraborty’s visit to morgue

Taking suo moto cognizance of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s entry to the mortuary of RN Cooper Hospital where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was kept, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has slapped a notice to the Mumbai Police and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation demanding an explanation.

Treating the matter as a priority, the SHRC has ordered the police and civic authorities to submit their detailed explanation by Monday.

The SHRC members have viewed videos and news reports of Rhea’s visit to the mortuary of R N Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle after the body of Sushant was taken there on June 14.