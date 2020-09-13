Sushant Singh Rajput case: Six drug peddlers arrested

In a major swoop as part of its mission to bust the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed six drug peddlers with possible links to the group arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The actor’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested last week by the NCB.

The NCB has been carrying out raids in Mumbai and elsewhere in the country for the last three to four days.

Among those arrested include Karam Jeet Singh Anand alias KJ, a 23-year-old Bandra resident from whom NCB seized ganja and charas.

In another raid, Dywan Anthony Fernandes along with two persons has been apprehended from Dadar West, who used to supply ganja. In this case, 500 grams of Ganja has been recovered.

Besides, Ankush Arenja, a 29-year-old youth was nabbed from Powai in the citywide swoops in the past couple of days. The NCB has recovered 42 grams of charas and cash of Rs.1,12,400 from Arenja.

Arenja is described as a receiver of contraband from Karamjeet and also supplied it to another accused Anuj Keshwani, arrested earlier in the same case.

The NCB, Goa unit has apprehended one Chris Costa in the same case.

The operations were spearheaded by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been attached to NCB for six months.

“Detailed investigations were in progress,” NCB’s deputy director (operations) KPS Malhotra said. He, however, denied that Bollywood celebrities are on the radar.

Those arrested earlier besides Rhea and Showik include, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Anuj Keshwani.