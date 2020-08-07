Sushant Singh Rajput death: BJP demands probe into role of mental health therapist

In a new spin in the case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Maharashtra BJP unit on Friday demanded a probe into the role and conduct of mental health therapist Susan Walker Moffat.

"Susan Walker in a media interview has revealed confidential aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health state, her actions seem prima facie in violation of Mental Health Act 2017 and her India residency visa conditions," BJP MLA and former state education minister Ashish Shelar said.

The senior leader also wrote to the Mumbai police, CBI, ED, and IT department to take action against her.

“Medical and mental health professionals hold the highest level of standards and ethics when it comes to confidentiality and reveal details only after following due process of law, as they are liable to face strict legal action for violating Indian Mental Health Act, 2017,” Shelar said.

“What motivation or who made Susan Walker violate professional ethics, patient confidentiality, violate Mental Health Act and Indian law by disclosing details of Sushant's health to influence the course of police investigations. What or who made Susan Walker breach confidentiality, knowing fully well that her mental health practise, which is rumored to earn her upto crores rupees per year, will be badly affected by her disclosure?,” he said in the letter addressed to authorities.

As Susan Walker is foreign citizen, steps be taken to ensure that she is available for investigation in Mumbai and she needs to be summoned, he said.

“How is Susan Walker practising in Mumbai? Is she authorised to practise in India. Is she or her clinic registered with authorities and BMC? Has Susan Walker registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India and is accredited to any registered and recognised body of mental health professionals in India, which allows her to practise?,” he wanted to know.

The counselling, medicines, treatment methods suggested to Sushant Singh Rajput by Susan Walker, without any license or permission to practise in India is illegal. “This must be probed for its effect on Sushant's actions leading upto his death,” he asked.

“Huge sums of money, rumored to be between Rs 30,000 to Rs. 50,000 per hour, are alleged to be charged by Susan Walker for her mental counselling therapy sessions,” he said demanding a probe.