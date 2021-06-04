SSR death case: 14-day judicial custody for Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 14-day judicial custody for Siddharth Pithani

Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14 last year

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 04 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 19:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Mumbai court on Friday remanded in 14-day judicial custody Siddharth Pithani, who was a roommate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Hyderabad on May 28 in a drug case linked to the latter's death last year.

He was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate A H Kashikar, and was remanded in jail custody after the NCB did not ask for further custody, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna said.

Also Read | NCB arrests drug peddler, to probe his role in drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14 last year.

Following the actor's death, the NCB began a probe into alleged drug links in the film industry based on Whatsapp chats, and several people were arrested under the NDPS Act in this connection, most of who are out on bail currently.

Sushant Singh Rajput
NCB

