Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB conducts searches, questioning on

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searches in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.
Several persons were apprehended during this operation which was led by the anti-drug agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, he said, adding that questioning of some of them was underway.
The NCB had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some people employed with Rajput as part of the case. The Chakraborty siblings later got bail.
Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in June last year, after which the NCB started a probe into alleged use of drugs in the film industry.
'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100
Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie
Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?
Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender
Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity
Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant
'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama
DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'