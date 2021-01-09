SSR death case: NCB conducts searches, questioning on

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB conducts searches, questioning on

The NCB had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 09 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 16:49 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searches in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Several persons were apprehended during this operation which was led by the anti-drug agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, he said, adding that questioning of some of them was underway.

The NCB had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some people employed with Rajput as part of the case. The Chakraborty siblings later got bail.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in June last year, after which the NCB started a probe into alleged use of drugs in the film industry.

