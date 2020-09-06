Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty grilled by NCB

Much on expected lines, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty is being grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday.

Department of Revenue Intelligence's Mumbai zonal office joint director Sameer Wankhede, who is now with NCB, on Sunday morning visited the PrimeRose Apartments in Juhu Tara Road, where Rhea lives.

Rhea was escorted by Mumbai police from her home to the NCB zonal office at Nariman Point.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant are in NCB custody.

In an interview, Rhea had denied consuming drugs but admitted that Sushant was a habitual marijuana smoker.

However, conversations related to contraband drugs had surfaced ion her WhatsApp chats.

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June, Rhea's statement was recorded by Mumbai police, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh and his sisters have blamed Rhea and her family, inlcuding her brother Showik and their parents Sandhya and Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty, for the death of the actor.

Rhea (28), an actor and model had been in relationship with Sushant since 2019 and they had travelled to Europe together on a personal and professional trip.

The probe has revealed that Sushant was also suffering from mental health issues.