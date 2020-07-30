Sushant Singh Rajput death probe turning into tussle between Maharashtra, Bihar

The investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput us snowballing into a tussle between two states - Maharashtra and Bihar.

A day after Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh ruled out a CBI probe, minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai said that what the Bihar police was doing is wrong.

"The Mumbai police has registered a case... from day one we are investigating," he said.

Desai added that the Patna police has registered a case and a team has landed in Mumbai.

"Whenever a police team from a state visits another state for investigation... there are some protocols... these were not followed," he said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the tussle, the Mumbai police has put off the recording of statements.

An official of Bihar police said that they are receiving necessary cooperation.

The Bihar police is now in the private bank's branch where Sushant had an account.

They are also planning to record the statement of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.