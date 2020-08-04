Sushant Singh Rajput death: We have faith in Mumbai police, says MVA as Bihar recommends CBI probe

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to back the Mumbai police hours after the Nitish Kumar-government in Bihar recommended a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“We are with the Mumbai Police, we back the Mumbai Police, we have faith in Mumbai Police,” said state’s transport and parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab.

According to him, Nitish Kumar is politicising the issue. “Nitish Kumar is not the director general of police of Maharashtra....he is simply politicizing the issue,” said Parab, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The Congress in Maharashtra accused the BJP and the Narendra Modi of destroying the democratic structure of India.

“It is sad to see BJP's alliance partners helping them in this destruction of constitution which will permanently damage our federal structure for dismal political gains. Hope our courts share our concern for the country,” state Congress spokesperson and general secretary Sachin Sawant said.

“The act of BJP and its its alliance partners of usurpation of constitutional rights of state causing destruction of federal structure , their utter disregard for law, constitution and democracy is our concern,” he said.

It may be recalled, state home minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had earlier ruled out a CBI probe. “The Mumbai Police is investigating the case professionally,” he said on Monday evening.