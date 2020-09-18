Sushant Singh Rajput probe: NCB arrests 5 persons, seizes drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Friday arrested five persons in separate cases and seized over 1.4 kg of contraband, an official said.

Rahil Vishram (42) was apprehended from his residence in suburban Versova and arrested after questioning in the drugs case related to Rajput's death, the NCB official said.

A team of the NCB Mumbai unit raided Vishram's house following the questioning of Ankush Arenja (28), arrested by the agency earlier, about drug peddlers, he said.

The team seized 928 gm of charas and Rs 4,36,000 in cash during the raid on Vishram's house, he said.

In a separate case, 490 gm of ganja was seized from four persons about whom Arenja had provided some leads.

Vishal Salve (25) and Jaichetan Raichera (29) were arrested from Badlapur in Thane district, while Rohan Talwar (29) and Nongthung Lotha (30) were arrested from suburban Powai.

The NCB has so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in the drugs case lodged in connection with the Sushant death probe.