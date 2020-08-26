SSR case: SHRC seeks info on Rhea's entry into morgue

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: SHRC seeks information on Rhea Chakraborty's entry into morgue

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Aug 26 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 13:32 ist
Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: AFP Photo

Taking a suo moto cognizance of actress Rhea Chakraborty’s entry to the morgue of Cooper Hospital where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was kept, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has slapped a notice to the Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Police demanding an explanation.

Treating the matter as a priority, the SHRC has ordered the police and civic authorities to submit their detailed explanation in the matter by Monday.

Also read — ED shares 'drugs-linked' info on Rhea Chakraborty with CBI, NCB

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money-laundering angle into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has questioned his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, has referred some evidence to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau about her alleged links to banned drugs, a charge vehemently denied by her lawyer.

The officials said the central probe agency stumbled upon certain data and these "prima facie" inputs have been shared with the two federal agencies but did not give any details of the nature of evidence referred to the agencies.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rhea Chakraborty
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Sushant Singh Rajput

What's Brewing

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 