Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine in Mumbai

In a fresh development, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to release Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine.

Tiwari, a superintendent of police, had landed in Mumbai on Sunday to supervise the investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, the Mumbai civic body quarantined him.

In a late-night order, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu permitted Tiwari to be released from home quarantine.

The development came after the Bihar Police wrote to the BMC on Thursday that Tiwari should be exempt from home quarantine to facilitate his return to his home state to resume duties.

Meanwhile, the four-member Bihar left Mumbai on Thursday.