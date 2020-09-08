Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB for 3rd day

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty, who has been grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for 14 hours so far, appeared for the third day before the apex anti-drug agency on Tuesday.

Rhea (28), the live-in partner of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was grilled on Sunday and Monday, for six and eight hours, respectively.

Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB and are in remand till Wednesday.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in the case of the death of Sushant and the larger nexus of Bollywood and drug mafia.

Two peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra are also in custody in the case.

During the interrogation, Rhea was questioned separately and confronted with other accused.

Meanwhile, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade court) in south Mumbai has passed an order saying all accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case shall be produced for remand via video conferencing and shall not be brought to court physically keeping in mind the pandemic and law and order situation.