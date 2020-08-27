Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother grilled by CBI, father by ED

Sushant Singh Rajput’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty’s brother and father were grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from New Delhi has landed in Mumbai and has commenced the investigations into the fresh drug-angle.

The CBI is also set to summon Rhea Chakraborty for addition probe.

Rhea’s brother Showik was questioned at the DRDO and IAF guest house by the CBI, while their father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty was taken to Axis Bank’s Vakola branch to check is bank locker and document and then questioned by the ED.

Showik's statement is also to be taken and he is being confronted with the statements of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and household help Dipesh Sawant.

Sushant and Rhea stayed in the duplex-flat at Mont Blanc at Carter Road in Bandra, where Showik was a regular visitor.

He is Rhea’s brother and was also Sushant’s friend and business partner - both directors of Rhealityx Private Limited.

Earlier, Rhea, Showik and Lt Col Chakraborty were grilled by the ED.

Meanwhile, NCB officials visited the ED office to collect documents related to their investigations.

Based on the FIR filed by the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh in Patna – that has been taken over by the CBI, the ED, that is part of the probe team, is investigating the missing Rs 15 crore which Rhea Chakraborty and her kin are accused of siphoning off.