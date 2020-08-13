Sushant's family must keep quiet for some time: Sanjay Raut

Asserting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's faith in the state police machinery, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput must keep quiet for some time and allow the Mumbai Police to complete its probe.

"The aim is to give justice to Sushant Singh Rajput...I would request the family of Sushant to keep quiet for some time and allow the Mumbai Police to complete its investigations," said Raut, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On the demand of the CBI probe, he said: "What different the CBI would investigate....let the investigation be complete, if you are not satisfied to bring in CBI or if needed KGB and Mossad."

"All political parties, all our opponents as well as family members (should remain quiet). I think the time has come, the probe by the Mumbai Police is about to get over,” said Raut, the executive editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece.

He also said that the issue has to be understood in perspective. "The CBI has already taken over the probe....this is what attorney general Tushar Mehta has told the Supreme Court....the Bihar government had illegally transferred the probe to the CBI," he said.

When asked why the Maharashtra government is opposing the probe, he said that what the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation is standing for is federalism. "It is clear and established that law and order is the state subject," he said, if anything happens along the border, it is the BSF and central forces that look into it.

When pointed out that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has said he had no objection to a CBI probe, he said, "What different has he said...it is what we have been saying...what he had said and what I am saying and what we are saying is that we have 100 percent faith in the Mumbai Police....the investigations are being done by Mumbai Police."