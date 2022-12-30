Suspect in 1994 quintuple murder held in Mumbai after nearly 28 years

After nearly 28 years on the run, a 48-year-murder suspect was arrested by police as soon as he landed in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Rajkumar Amarnath Chauhan alias Kalia alias Saheb was arrested by the Zone I unit of Crime Branch of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate in the far western suburbs of Mumbai.

The incident dates back to November 16, 1994, in Bharwad Chawl in Penkarpada in Kashimira area of Mira Road, when the suspect was aged 19.

The suspect allegedly murdered complainant Rajnarayan Shivcharan Prajapati’s wife Jagranidevi Prajapati (27) and their four children son Pramod (8), daughter Pinky (3), Pintu (2) and a three-month-old infant. They were brutally hacked to death with a chopper.

The suspect and his two accomplices, Anil Saroj and Sunil Saroj, were booked under sections 302, 201,and 452 of the Indian Penal Code. However, after the incident, the three suspects vanished.

Some time ago, police received a tip off about Chauhan’s presence in Varanasi and thereafter plainclothes officers were sent to gather information. They found that Chauhan worked in Qatar and came to his village every two years.

The Crime Branch secured Chauhan’s passport number and immediately issued a look-out-circular (LOC) to airports. As soon as he landed at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, he was apprehended.