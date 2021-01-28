Suspecting wife of infidelity, Gujarat man kills minor daughter

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his five-year-old daughter suspecting his wife of infidelity in Gujarat's Anand district, police said on Thursday.

The Anklav taluka police on Wednesday arrested Shailesh Padhiyar, a farmer, for strangling his daughter at a field near his house in Mujkuva village, sub-inspector P K Sodha said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused quarrelled with his wife frequently and suspected that his daughter was born out of an extramarital affair, he said.

"On January 26, Padhiyar approached the police claiming that someone had killed his daughter by strangling her," the official said.

The police found something amiss and on interrogation, the accused broke down and admitted to the crime, he said.

Padhiyar took the child to a field and strangled her, following which he returned home and started looking for her, before approaching the police, the official added.