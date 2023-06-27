Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur to have drone surveillance

The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur and its peripheral areas in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra would now have drone surveillance.

DP World, a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, has provided thermal drones for the TATR.

The Tadoba National Park is the oldest and largest national park in Maharashtra. The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve harbours at least 80 tigers and there are over 200 tigers in the larger landscape.

It is located around 150 km away from Nagpur, the hub of Vidarbha region.

The total area of the tiger reserve is 1,727 sq km, which includes the Tadoba National Park, created in 1955. The Andhari Wildlife Sanctuary was formed in 1986 and was amalgamated with the park in 1995 to establish the present Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

The drone surveillance is a major initiative of the Maharashtra Forest Department.

In addition, the forest field staff will receive on-site training and support for operating the drones for a year.

The drones funded by DP World are Mavic 3 Enterprise Series drones by DJI, which are equipped with a thermal imaging camera, a mechanical shutter, a 56× zoom camera, and RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) module for centimetre-level precision, enhancing the mapping and mission efficiency during surveillance.

The drones will support the collection of data from inaccessible landscapes, measure water body levels and help in creation of maps which will enhance biodiversity documentation. Furthermore, the thermal imaging capabilities of the drones will enable the forest field staff to detect signs of ground fires early on, enhance rescue and wildlife-tracking capability, reduce forest offences and ensure the safety of forest field staff and the local community.

Kevin D'Souza, Vice President, Commercial and Business Development, DP World Subcontinent, said, “The data collected by drones can be used to take well-planned precautionary steps directly protecting forests and wildlife. Drones can help in safeguarding the lives of forest field staff and the local community who live on the fringe areas of the forest”.

Dr Jitendra Ramgaokar, Field Director, TATR and Executive Director, TATR Conservation Foundation, said, “Monitoring the reserve, particularly the fringe sections with human habitations, becomes difficult at night. This further creates problems in managing man-animal conflict situations and tracking of animals. The advanced technology of drones will better equip our rescue and rapid response teams and our field staff in general, to help us protect the endangered species in the forest and help us prevent illicit acts in and around the forest area.”

The flora of this park include Teak, Ain, Bija, Dhauda, Hald, Salai, Semal, Tendu, Beheda, Hirda, Karaya Gum, Mahua Madhuca, Arjun, Bamboo, Bheria, Black Plum and many others.

The animals seen here include tigers, Indian Leopards, Sloth Bears, Gaur, Nilgai, Dhole, Striped Hyena, Small Indian Civet, Jungle Cats, Sambar, Spotted Deer, Barking Deer, Chital, Marsh Crocodile, Indian Python, Indian Cobra, Grey-headed Fish Eagle, Crested Serpent Eagle, Peacock, Jewel Beetles and Wolf Spiders.

