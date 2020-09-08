Take efforts to make Sanskrit national language: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday said Sanskrit was "lively, perpetual and classical" and collective efforts must be made to make it the national language.

Koshyari was speaking through video-conferencing at the 9th convocation of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University.

"Unlike Roman or Latin languages, Sanskrit is lively, perpetual and classical language which has the potential to revive, rejuvenate and resurrect itself time and again," he said.

Yoga guru Ramdev, who was a special guest at the function, said Sanskrit was not just a language but a culture and called for imparting lessons in Engineering, Medicine, Law, Management and other streams in Sanskrit.

Ramdev said the new education police had laid renewed thrust on Sanskrit and appealed to the university to meet the requirement of good Sanskrit teachers in the country.

Dr Pankaj Chande, founder vice chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University and Om Prakash Tiwari, secretary of Kaivalyadham Yoga Institute were awarded honorary D.Litt at the function.