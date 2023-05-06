'Take refinery to Gujarat, bring good projects to Maha'

Take refinery to Gujarat, bring good projects from neighbouring state to Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

'The Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus are gone. Take this project to Gujarat and get good projects back to Maharashtra,' Thackeray said

PTI
PTI, Ratnagiri,
  • May 06 2023, 13:50 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 13:50 ist
Interacting with villagers at Barsu, Uddhav Thackeray said the government should hold a dialogue with locals before coming up with any project. Credit: Special arrangement

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the proposed oil refinery in Barsu in coastal Ratnagiri district should be moved to Gujarat and good investment projects from the neighbouring state be brought to Maharashtra.

Interacting with villagers at Barsu, Thackeray said the government should hold a dialogue with locals before coming up with any project. A section of locals is opposing the refinery on the grounds that it will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood.

“The Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus are gone. Take this project to Gujarat and get good projects back to Maharashtra,” Thackeray said.

Also read | Uddhav Thackeray vows to take revenge for 2022 Maharashtra political crisis

Thackeray said when he was the chief minister, similar protests had taken place while building the Samruddhi highway.

“But we struck a dialogue with protesters. We worked out a way without hampering development,” Thackeray said.

Earlier, Thackeray had planned to hold a rally in Barsu-Solgaon area earlier but was denied permission.

Supporters of the refinery project have also organised a rally in the vicinity at the same time, officials have said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Uddhav Thackeray
Ratnagiri
Gujarat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 