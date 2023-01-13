Tambes change the course of Ahmednagar politics 

After a day of dramatic developments in Maharashtra, the Tambe father-son duo — who are prominent figures in the Ahmednagar politics - may face action from the Congress high-command even as they are likely to get formal support from the BJP.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) nominated Dr Sudhir Tambe, a three-time MLC, to contest the Nashik Division Graduates’ seat to the Maharashtra Legislative Council and was provided the AB Form. However, he defied the high-command and fielded his son Satyajeet Tambe as an Independent candidate.

The development will have a bearing on the future political course in Ahmednagar, known for sugar-belt politics.

The senior Tambe had been representing the Nashik Division Graduates’ seat for the last 18 years while the junior Tambe had represented the Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad for 10 years and had been former Maharashtra Youth Congress President.

Dr Sudhir Tambe and Satyajeet Tambe are brother-in-law and nephew, respectively, of Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, a political heavyweight from the Ahmednagar district.

The 69-year-old Thorat is an eight-time MLA from Sangamner and had been the state Congress President and had been a minister in the Democratic Front government as well as Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation.

Another political heavyweight from Ahmednagar is Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, a seven-time MLA from Shirdi is the Revenue Minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. Vikhe-Patil had served as Leader of Opposition when the Fadnavis-headed BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power.

Asked about the development and whether BJP would support Tambe, Vikhe-Patil said: “He is welcome…but such decisions are taken by the BJP high-command. But one thing is clear that the Congress could not keep them in the party fold.”

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “He has not yet sought support…but if he approaches, this would be discussed in the state Parliamentary board and the central Parliamentary board and then a call would be taken.”

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has taken the development seriously. “The Congress will not support a rebel candidate…we have taken the issue seriously, we are watching the developments and the high-command has been informed,” state Congress President Nana Patole said. “We have given ticket to Dr Sudhir Tambe who did not file the papers and instead got his son to file his nomination as an Independent….on the other hand Satyajeet Tambe says he would seek support of the BJP,” he said, adding: “The way things went it appears that everything was planned. The BJP is causing rifts in others’ families. But one day when its home will be broken they would realise,” added Patole.