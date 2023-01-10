'Tarikh Pe Tarikh', says Shiv Sena (UBT) on deferment of SC case

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said that a game of 'tarikh pe tarikh' is going on in the party's case in the Supreme Court pertaining to the power struggle.

Reacting to the SC's decision to hear the case on February 14, Danve said, "The entire situation is clear, there is a law prohibiting defections, and even the Election Commission of India's viewpoint is before us."

"We hope that on February 14, there will be a decision in the matter," Danve said, saying he was reminded of a famous Bollywood film dialogue referring to 'Tarikh Pe Tarikh' (Date Upon Date), or frequent postponements.

Danve also wondered why the Election Commission of India (ECI) was in such a hurry to give its decision on the party name and symbol when the MLAs' disqualification matter is pending before the SC, especially since this (the state government) is illegal.

In New Delhi, Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the hearing will be on a continuous basis on a very auspicious date - Valentine's Day - and expressed hope that the outcome would also be 'lovely' for all.

The Sena (UBT)'s response came after a five-judge SC bench postponed to February 14 the hearing in the case of the rebellion by legislators led by Eknath Shinde in the erstwhile Shiv Sena government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

After the rebels left the party, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed and on June 30, Shinde was sworn-in as CM.