Task force set up in Maharashtra to manage Covid-19 vaccine distribution: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government has formed a task force to manage the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine and how vaccination will be carried out in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Thackeray made the remarks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting via video conferencing with chief ministers of eight states which have reported higher number of Covid-19 cases.

"A task force has been set up to manage the distribution and vaccination in Maharashtra and the government is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India to track development of the coronavirus vaccine," the statement said quoting Thackeray.

Poonawalla is the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine for Covid-19.

The Chief Ministers Office (CMO) later tweeted that Thackeray also informed PM Modi about various steps the Maharashtra government has taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 17,84,361 Covid-19 cases and 46,653 deaths due to the disease, as per the state health department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to review the Covid-19 situation.

The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.