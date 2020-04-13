Tea seller, slum dweller among 60 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, tally rises to 572

Gujarat recorded 60 news positive coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Monday which took the total cases to 572 in the state. Health officials said that among the new cases the infection was found in a slum dweller in Ahmedabad and a tea seller who runs a stall at Agricultural Produce Market Corporation in a remote district. The source of their infection hasn't been found.

According to Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi, out of 60 new cases, the source of infection is not known. Earlier in the day, she had said that Gujarat is in state-II of COVID-19 that pertains to the local transmission and there is no case of community transmission. As a matter of fact, out of total 572 cases, 507 cases are shown in the category of local transmission this include over two dozens cases in which source of infection remains a mystery.

Such cases also include the death of a 14-month-old boy in Jamnagar and the case of a policeman in Ahmedabad who was tested positive on Sunday. Earlier in Surat, a watchman was infected with the virus in Rander areas, one of the hotspots of infection.

Meanwhile, Ravi said that that a total of 2,536 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the highest in the time period till date out of which 60 cases were found positive. She said that the number of tests accounted for 16 % of total tests conducted nationally. "I also want to share an important message that in terms of tests per million, we are third highest with 219 tests after Kerala 428 and Maharasthra 317 tests," Ravi said.

The state has recorded 26 casualties out of which two patients were below 40 years of age, 21 patients had comorbidity and in rest of cases, patients were above 60 years old. The state government has also started testing districts which have remained untouched with the virus. So far, out of 33 districts, 20 have reported the detection of the virus. Ahmedabad has the highest number of cases with 320 followed by Vadodara, 108, Surat, 33, Bhavnagar 23 among others.