Team of fisherfolk from Palghar in ladies' tennis-ball cricket championship

A team of girls from the fisherfolk community of the coastal Konkan district of Palghar would be taking part in the tennis-ball cricket state-level championship.

They are being mentored by Deepika Naigaonkar, who is the state captain and hails from the fisherfolk community.

In fact, cricketers Shardul Thakur and Aditya Tare, who hail from Palghar district, have been an inspiration for the budding cricketers in this tribal district, located near Mumbai.

The Tennis Cricket Association Maharashtra is hosting the 5th Senior State Championship 2021 from September 23 to 26 in Nashik.

“It's a very important tournament and the girls would be selected for the state team,” said Minakshi Giri, secretary of Tennis Cricket Association Maharashtra.

Putting together a team, largely from the fisherfolk community and bearing the expenses has not been an easy task.

The girls are in the age group of 18-22.

Palghar-based businessman and Shiv Sena leader Vaibhav Sankhe has come out to help these girls and sponsor their trip. “It is a matter of pride for the district. Hence, I have decided to help in a small manner,” he said.

The issue of travel, logistics and boarding has now been sorted out.

In fact, Deepika, a bowler-batswoman, had represented Maharashtra in the Nationals held in Odisha last year where Maharashtra finished second in the tournament.

The Tennis Cricket Association of India would hold the 6th Senior National Tennis Cricket Championship (Men/Women) - 2021 in Mathura from October 19 to 23.

In Nashik, the girls would have to play at least four matches --10 overs per side.

"Twenty-five teams are participating and there would be more than 100 matches...we wanted the tournament to widen and become broad-based and the team from Palghar is welcome," said Giri.

"Deepika is a good player and since she is mentoring and captaining the team, it would be great to watch the matches," she said.

Giri herself is also is an excellent batswoman and had represented Maharashtra during the National tennis ball cricket match in 1998.

Sankhe invited the 18 member squad comprising 16 players, manager and coach to Boisar where he handed over the expenses to the team manager, and the team will be transported to and fro in a chartered bus from Boisar to Nashik. "We must encourage sports...we are sure we would get more stars in Palghar," said Sankhe.

