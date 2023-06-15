Teams formed to monitor Asiatic lion zone amid Biparjoy

Teams formed to monitor Asiatic lion zone ahead of cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat

The Asiatic lions are restricted to about 30,000 square kilometres of protected forest and agro-pastoral landscape of nine districts of Saurashtra

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 15 2023, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 18:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The forest department Thursday said that 184 teams have been deployed for "action in the Asiatic lion zone" to rescue wild animals which are likely to be affected due to very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy. 

The very severe cyclonic storm, which is expected to make landfall tonight with wind speed of 115 to 125 kmph on Kutch and Saurashtra coastline, is likely to cause extensive damage to wildlife including the abode of Asiatic lions in Gir National Forest. 

Also Read: UAE astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

The Asiatic lions are restricted to about 30,000 square kilometres of protected forest and agro-pastoral landscape of nine districts of Saurashtra but are largely confined to Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Amreli. In 2020, the forest department counted 674 lions in the region.

The state government in a release said that apart from Asiatic lions of Junagadh's Gir forest, rescue teams have been strategically deployed at Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary in Kutch, Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Porbandar, among other places. It said that teams will be monitoring the situations with the help of 58 control rooms. 

The release said that movement of lions is being monitored through radio collars tagged to some of the lions in the recent past which are living in different prides. Their movements are being watched through the monitoring system. The release said that the monitoring team is keeping a "special watch on 40 lions living in Gir forest area and coastal zone of the state."

Teams have been placed at locations along seven rivers and reservoirs inhabiting the lions for rescue work. Similarly, four rescue teams have been dispatched to Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary and 13 teams consisting of five members deployed in Kutch circle in the Great Rann of Kutch. 

Quoting Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Nityanand Srivastav, the release has stated, “We are fully prepared and equipped to meet the challenges of this cyclone. Since the government informed us in advance, we have our SOP ready. We have created diverse teams to tackle the challenges.”

