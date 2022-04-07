Teen dies, two hurt as part of building roof collapses

Teen dies, two labourers injured as part of building roof collapses during construction in Mumbai

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when some construction work of the building was on

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two labourers injured after a portion of the roof of a building collapsed during its construction in the premises of the state-run J J Hospital in central Mumbai, civic officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when some construction work of the building was on, they said.

"The roof of the Metron Building inside the J J hospital premises collapsed during its construction. Five labourers were working at the site at that time, of whom three suffered injuries in the incident," an official said. Of them, 15-year-old boy Motiful Israuddin died, while two others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and their condition is stable, he added. 

