Teen stabbed to death in Nagpur; three held

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up and stabbed to death by three persons, including two minors, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.
The attack took place in Dipti Signal area under Kalamna police station late on Friday night, an official said.
Vinay Dahare was beaten up and stabbed in the chest by Yogesh Bangare (20) and two minors over an old dispute, the official.
The attack was a result of a fight that had taken place between the victim and the accused at a wedding last month, he said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, the official said, adding that Bangare has been arrested and two minors detained for the crime.
The Kalamna police have registered a case of murder in this regard, the official said.
Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie
Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?
Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender
Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity
Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant
'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama
DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'