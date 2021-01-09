Teen stabbed to death in Nagpur; three held

Teen stabbed to death in Nagpur; three held

The attack took place in Dipti Signal area under Kalamna police station late on Friday night

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jan 09 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 14:11 ist
Credit: Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up and stabbed to death by three persons, including two minors, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The attack took place in Dipti Signal area under Kalamna police station late on Friday night, an official said.

Vinay Dahare was beaten up and stabbed in the chest by Yogesh Bangare (20) and two minors over an old dispute, the official.

The attack was a result of a fight that had taken place between the victim and the accused at a wedding last month, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, the official said, adding that Bangare has been arrested and two minors detained for the crime.

The Kalamna police have registered a case of murder in this regard, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nagpur
Maharashtra
Police

What's Brewing

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

 